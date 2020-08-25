One new Covid-19 case recorded in NZ today, in managed isolation

There is one new Covid-19 case in New Zealand today, recorded in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health has confirmed in a statement.

Covid-19 (file picture). Source: istock.com

This case arrived on December 4 from the United Kingdom via Hong Kong. They tested positive upon arrival and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One previously reported case has now recovered, bringing New Zealand’s total number of active cases to 56. The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand is 1,723.

Yesterday laboratories processed 2,315 tests for Covid-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,312,307.