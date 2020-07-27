One new Covid-19 case recorded at the border, none in the community

There is one new Covid-19 case to report at New Zealand's border and none in the community, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Today’s new case arrived in the country from India via Qatar on June 8, where they tested positive on routine day 4 testing. They have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

One previously reported case has now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand today to 27.

The country's total number of confirmed cases is 2,353.

There have been 74 historical cases out of a total of 537 since January 1, 2021.



Covid-19 cases in hospital



Two people continue to be treated for Covid-19 at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital after being transferred from the Auckland quarantine facility last week, where they remain in a stable condition.



"The patients were taken to hospital safely using strict infection prevention and control measures which are in place for all hospital transfers from managed isolation and quarantine facilities," the Ministry of Health said.

"For privacy reasons, no further details about these patients’ care will be released."

Victoria quarantine-free travel pause

The quarantine-free travel pause with Victoria continues until Thursday and will be reviewed again on Wednesday, the Ministry said.

Anyone who is eligible can continue returning on “green flights”, meaning they will not be required to isolate after their arrival in New Zealand. However, they must provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken within three-days of departure. A PCR test is strongly preferred.

All passengers travelling on a return green flight must also complete the Nau Mai Ra contact information and the health declaration to confirm they have not visited a location of interest.

Travellers who are not covered by the restrictions in Victoria and who have not visited a location of interest at the times specified, can still travel quarantine-free from other states and will not require a pre-departure test. All travellers to New Zealand are encouraged online and in airports to download and use the NZ COVID-19 Tracer app, stay put if they are sick, and to wear a mask on all flights and public transport.

To get the most up-to-date information, go to the Unite Against Covid-19 website.

Locations of interest - Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales

Australian health authorities continue to announce further locations of interest in association with the current outbreak in Victoria.

Anyone in New Zealand who was in regional New South Wales between June 1-5 or regional Queensland between June 5-8 is urged to check the following websites to determine whether they were at any of the locations of interest:



