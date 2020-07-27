One new Covid-19 case at NZ's border today, none in community

There is one new Covid-19 case at the border today, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

The new case arrived from the Philippines via Singapore on June 2. They tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, there are no new community coronavirus cases.

One previously reported case has now recovered, meaning the total number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 17.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began is 2326.

Melbourne flights

In an update of the passengers and crew who arrived in New Zealand from Melbourne, where there is a Covid-19 community outbreak, the Ministry of Health said all 177 passengers on two flights identified yesterday had either returned to Australia or been contacted and told to get a test and isolate.

The additional flights were discovered after a the ministry took a detailed look at quarantine-free flights coming into the country between May 20 and 25.

Of the 4767 travellers who came into the country during that time, the Ministry of Health said 93 per cent of travellers had either already been tested or are exempt from testing.

The ministry said 2876 had returned a negative Covid-19 test, 205 were exempt as they are under the age of 12, another 1286 have returned to Australia and the remaining 400 are yet to receive test results.

"We are continuing to follow up with the 400 people who still require tests, noting their 14-day period will lapse in the coming days," the ministry said.

Of the air crew, 237 had returned a negative test and 133 were awaiting a test result.

For 40 people in the original cohort who had returned to Australia and therefore had their status closed, the ministry said "as part of our regular reconciliation and tracking of cohort numbers the status of the 40 people is now reopened and is now being reported in our figures".

Air New Zealand contacts

Two Air New Zealand staff yesterday identified as casual contacts of a positive case were not wearing PPE, despite the Minstry of Health yesterday indicating otherwise.

In an update today, the ministry said they were both fully vaccinated against Covid-19, though. As an additional precaution, the staff will be remaining in isolation until they return a further negative test result at day five.

Meanwhile, 4771 tests were processed in New Zealand yesterday, adding to nearly 2.16 million since the pandemic began.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2.84 million registered users.

"Queen’s Birthday weekend is traditionally the perfect long weekend for people to travel to see loved ones. It also presents the perfect opportunity for people to scan in wherever they go, using the NZ Covid Tracer app," the ministry said.



"Please note there will be a message on the app this weekend, reminding users to continue scanning in. Please scan QR codes to keep a private digital diary of where you’ve been.

"It's incredibly important that people keep a record of where they've been, especially while people are out and about this long weekend.

"Scanning in can help support contact tracers in tracing potential close and casual contacts of people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

"If you're already a regular app user: thank you. Your efforts are helping New Zealand’s response to Covid-19 and making contact tracing easier."