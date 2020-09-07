TODAY |

One new Covid-19 case in New Zealand today, in managed isolation

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand has had no community cases of Covid-19 for a fifth straight day, with one imported case being confirmed today by the Ministry of Health.

Source: istock.com

The last case of community transmission was on Friday, September 25.

Today's imported case was a person who tested positive around day three of their time in managed isolation after arriving into New Zealand from France via Singapore on September 25.

They are one of 17 people at an Auckland quarantine facility, including nine people who have Covid-19 and their household contacts.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 44 with 12 people having recovered. Thirty of those are imported cases in managed isolation and 14 are community cases.

New Zealand’s total number of Covid-19 cases is 1480.

One person with Covid-19 remains in Middlemore Hospital.

The Ministry of Health said its contact tracing team had identified 4,073 close contacts of cases since August 11.

All of those close contacts are self-isolating or have completed self-isolation. This number was down from 4,079 yesterday due to records being identified as duplicates in the system. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One new Covid-19 case in New Zealand today, in managed isolation
2
Trump's US Supreme Court nominee linked to group that teaches wives to submit to will of their husbands
3
Parents' room palaver as dad is told to take baby to men's bathroom
4
President Trump 'must pay back' over $455 million in next four years
5
Fair Go: Scammer rips off camera and telescope buyers for more than $100k, spends it on meth addiction
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

ACT promises to 'cut wasteful spending' by reducing DHBs from 20 to six
00:36

Despite some stock losses, Otago and Southland farmers feel like they've dodged a weather bullet

Freezing temperatures in South Island as cold blast continues

Covid-19: Auckland needs 'slightly more cautious' approach at Level 1, expert says