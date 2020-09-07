One new Covid-19 case in New Zealand today, in managed isolation

New Zealand has had no community cases of Covid-19 for a fifth straight day, with one imported case being confirmed today by the Ministry of Health.

Source: istock.com

The last case of community transmission was on Friday, September 25.

Today's imported case was a person who tested positive around day three of their time in managed isolation after arriving into New Zealand from France via Singapore on September 25.

They are one of 17 people at an Auckland quarantine facility, including nine people who have Covid-19 and their household contacts.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 44 with 12 people having recovered. Thirty of those are imported cases in managed isolation and 14 are community cases.

New Zealand’s total number of Covid-19 cases is 1480.

One person with Covid-19 remains in Middlemore Hospital.

The Ministry of Health said its contact tracing team had identified 4,073 close contacts of cases since August 11.