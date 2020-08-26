One new Covid-19 case in New Zealand today, linked to Auckland church cluster

There is one new Covid-19 case in the community today, which is linked to the Mount Roskill Evangelical Fellowship church in Auckland.

People wait to be tested for Covid-19. Source: Associated Press

There were no imported cases of the virus today recorded in New Zealand today.

There are now 33 Covid-19 cases in the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship cluster and 13 cases in the bereavement sub-cluster, the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

"Church leaders are actively encouraging all members of the congregation to be retested, and at 8am this morning our laboratories had registered new tests for 82 per cent of the congregation. We want to thank them for their participation in contributing to our efforts to control the wider Auckland cluster."

There are now 70 people linked to the Auckland community cluster which started last month who remain in quarantine, which includes 55 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.

Today there are three people in hospital with the virus – one is in isolation on a ward in Auckland City Hospital and two are in intensive care, one each at North Shore and Waikato hospitals.

There are now 114 active cases of the coronavirus after seven people recovered today. Of those, 39 are imported cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities and 75 are community cases.

Since the pandemic began, New Zealand has had 1442 confirmed cases.

Yesterday, 8953 tests for the illness were carried out, bringing the total to date to 848,420.