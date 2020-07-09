One new Covid-19 case in New Zealand

One new Covid-19 case has been reported in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health confirmed today.

Shania Dod collects a sample at a United Memorial Medical Centre Covid-19 testing site. Source: Associated Press

There was no live briefing this afternoon, with the news instead being announced in a statement by the Health Ministry at 1pm.



Today’s case is a man in his 50s who arrived in New Zealand from Central Africa via Tanzania, Doha and Brisbane on July 12. He is now in an Auckland quarantine facility after being transferred yesterday.

It brings the total number of active coronavirus case numbers to 22.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand now stands at 1200.

There has been no community transmission in the country for 78 days.

There were no new deaths today, and no one is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital.