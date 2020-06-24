TODAY |

One new Covid-19 case in quarantine facilities in New Zealand today

Source:  1 NEWS

One more person has arrived in New Zealand with Covid-19, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed today.

The new case is a woman in her 60s who arrived in the country on June 18. She was on a repatriation flight from India.

The woman was staying at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland, but was transferred to the Jet Park Hotel facility yesterday.

There are now 11 officially active cases of the virus in New Zealand, all of which are in isolation.

Dr Bloomfield says he's aware of reports of a second positive case today, at a mandatory isolation facility in Rotorua.

Guests at the Ibis Hotel in Rotorua have been ordered to stay in their room with a lockdown.

Yesterday they underwent their day 3 testing.

That reported case hasn't been included in the official total as yet, with the latest figures only updating at 9am each day before being announced at around 1.30pm.

While addressing the people granted compassionate leave from the mandatory isolation facilities, Dr Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health gets told whenever there's a positive test result.

"If there is a positive test from anywhere, whether we know where it is, we get a head's up immediately."

There were no new deaths today, with the national toll remaining at 22.

No one is in hospital.

Yesterday, 9174 tests for Covid-19 were carried out, including at the quarantine facilities and in the community. It is the highest number of tests in a single day.

