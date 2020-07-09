One new Covid-19 case in MIQ, none in community

There is one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

A person is tested for Covid-19 at a drive-thru testing station.

The person arrived from the US on July 25. They tested positive on arrival in Auckland.

Meanwhile, there are no new community cases of the virus in New Zealand today.

Ten previously reported cases have now recovered, bringing the number of active cases in New Zealand to 43.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began is now 2508.

Wastewater testing is continuing in Taranaki after the virus was detected last week, however the Ministry of Health said no further tests have come back positive.

The ministry continues to encourage anyone in Taranaki with Covid-19 symptoms to be tested, as well as recommending that any recent arrivals from Australia, who have symptoms, also get tested, and anyone who has recently been in Australia who is now in Taranaki to get tested even if they don't have symptoms.

Yesterday, 8594 tests for the coronavirus were processed in New Zealand, adding to a total of 2.45 million since the pandemic began.