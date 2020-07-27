TODAY |

One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation today

There is one new Covid-19 case to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today.

Today's update was provided by the Ministry of Health in a press release this afternoon.

Today's new case arrived in New Zealand from England via Hong Kong on October 1.

They have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Fourty-one of the cases remain active after three people recovered.

New Zealand's number of confirmed cases now stands at 1493.

Yesterday, laboratories processed 5,728 Covid-19 tests, bringing the total number of completed tests to 976,369.

