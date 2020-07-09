TODAY |

One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation in Rotorua

Source:  1 NEWS

One more person in New Zealand has contracted Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed today.

Shania Dod collects a sample at a United Memorial Medical Centre Covid-19 testing site. Source: Associated Press

The man in his 30s, who arrived from Pakistan via Dubai on July 10, is in managed isolation at the Sudima Hotel in Rotorua.

The new case brings the number of active cases to 21 - seven people with the virus have now recovered.

There were no new deaths today, with New Zealand's death toll remaining at 22. There is also no one being treated at hospital with the illness.

It's now been 77 days since the last case of community transmission in New Zealand.

The total number of confirmed cases there has been in New Zealand is 1199, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday, about 2500 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in New Zealand, adding to a total of 438,720. About 530 of yesterday's tests were in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

The Government's NZ Covid Tracer now has 611,500 registered users. 

There was no live 1pm briefing today, with the Ministry of Health releasing the numbers in a statement instead.


New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation in Rotorua
2
Returnee thought to have recovered from Covid-19 tests positive again, put back in quarantine
3
Judith Collins says 'it's time for boldness' as she pledges $31b infrastructure spend, including second Auckland harbour crossing
4
Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel to take time off due to ill husband
5
Mother of two children killed in Christchurch house fire blames herself - 'I lost two babies in one night'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:44

Private data exposed in insecure property management site over misunderstanding of cloud

Three hundred Samoan fruit pickers flown home on special Air NZ flight

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel to take time off due to ill husband
01:26

Judith Collins says 'it's time for boldness' as she pledges $31b infrastructure spend, including second Auckland harbour crossing