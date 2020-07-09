One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation in Rotorua

One more person in New Zealand has contracted Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed today.

The man in his 30s, who arrived from Pakistan via Dubai on July 10, is in managed isolation at the Sudima Hotel in Rotorua.

The new case brings the number of active cases to 21 - seven people with the virus have now recovered.

There were no new deaths today, with New Zealand's death toll remaining at 22. There is also no one being treated at hospital with the illness.

It's now been 77 days since the last case of community transmission in New Zealand.

The total number of confirmed cases there has been in New Zealand is 1199, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday, about 2500 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in New Zealand, adding to a total of 438,720. About 530 of yesterday's tests were in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

The Government's NZ Covid Tracer now has 611,500 registered users.

There was no live 1pm briefing today, with the Ministry of Health releasing the numbers in a statement instead.