One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation as NZ hits 90 days since last community transmission

There is one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation today, the Director-General of Health has announced this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Ashley Bloomfield's update brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 1560.

Today's new case is a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand from Ireland via Dubai on a July 24 flight. Her positive result was from her day-three testing at the Rydges Hotel in Rotorua. She has now been transported to an Auckland quarantine facility.

It has now been 90 days since the last case of community transmission in New Zealand.

No new cases have recovered since yesterday, leaving the number of active cases at 24, the Ministry of Health says.

No one is receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

Yesterday there were 2523 tests carried out, with 2226 of them in the community and the rest in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

Dr Bloomfield also gave a further update on the Covid-19 case that has been reported from South Korea, saying the Ministry of Health has gathered more information around the person in question.

"There is still no evidence from all of our follow-up activities and our ongoing testing in the community that there is community transmission in New Zealand."

Dr Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health is now working on four possibilities around the case: that it may have been a false positive result, that it may be an old infection which has returned a positive result, that it was a case recently acquired in transit or that it was a case recently acquired in New Zealand.

The first possibility - a false positive - test has been ruled out overnight due to the person returning a second positive PCR test with Korean authorities.

With that in mind, Dr Bloomfield said the focus is now on trying to also eliminate the final possibility - the case being picked up recently in New Zealand.

Their efforts have been focused on the person's movements before they left New Zealand which has so far been identified as Christchurch, Queenstown and South Auckland.

The Director-General of Health is therefore asking people who were in Queenstown at any time between July 1-4, and who has had or have symptoms, to get a test. He also asked people in South Auckland, particularly Manurewa, to seek out testing as well.