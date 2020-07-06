One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation, last significant cluster closed

One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation has been announced today, and the last significant cluster has been closed at last.

It's now been 66 days since the last case of community transmission, when someone catches Covid-19 locally from an unknown source, the Ministry of Health says.

Today's case was a man in his 20s who had arrived from London via Doha and Sydney on Saturday. He's being questioned by the public health unit for more details.

He had symptoms upon his arrival and was taken immediately from the airport to the quarantine facility, the Ministry of Health says.

There are currently 22 active cases in New Zealand, all in managed isolation or quarantine, and one person is in hospital.

All 16 of New Zealand's significant clusters - linked to 10 or more cases - have now been closed, with the last cluster closing today.

Auckland's St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home cluster had 51 cases. Four residents died due to the virus.

Today marked 28 days since its last active case completed its isolation period, meaning the cluster has finally closed.