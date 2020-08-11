One new Covid-19 case in managed isolation, Dr Ashley Bloomfield to get tested in bid to encourage others

There is one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation today, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 22.

All of the active cases are in managed isolation or quarantine.

Today's new case was a man who had arrived from Melbourne on July 30, staying in managed isolation at the Grand Millennium facility in Auckland.

He initially tested negative around day three of his stay before testing positive around day 12, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

"This emphasises the importance of testing twice during that 14-day managed isolation period," he says.

It's been 102 days without community transmission.

Yesterday there were 1874 Covid-19 tests processed, more than 1300 in the community and the remaining 522 at managed isolation or quarantine facilities.