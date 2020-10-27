One new Covid-19 case at border, none in community

Today there is one new Covid-19 case at the border, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

File picture. Source: istock.com

The new case arrived in Auckland from India on Monday and tested positive on arrival.

Meanwhile, another case previously reported as "under investigation" has been confirmed as a historical case.

That person arrived from Japan on May 23 and tested positive on arrival in Christchurch.

There are no new community virus cases today.

Two previously reported cases have recovered, bringing today's active cases in New Zealand to 17.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began is now 2325.

Yesterday, 5916 tests for Covid-19 were processed, adding to New Zealand's overall count of 2.15 million.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2.84 million registered users.

Today's Ministry of Health update was provided in a written statement.