TODAY |

One new Covid-19 case at border, none in community

Source:  1 NEWS

Today there is one new Covid-19 case at the border, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

File picture. Source: istock.com

The new case arrived in Auckland from India on Monday and tested positive on arrival.

Meanwhile, another case previously reported as "under investigation" has been confirmed as a historical case.

That person arrived from Japan on May 23 and tested positive on arrival in Christchurch.

There are no new community virus cases today.

Two previously reported cases have recovered, bringing today's active cases in New Zealand to 17.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began is now 2325.

Yesterday, 5916 tests for Covid-19 were processed, adding to New Zealand's overall count of 2.15 million.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2.84 million registered users.

Today's Ministry of Health update was provided in a written statement.


New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Auckland house fire where dad and child were found dead was 'non-accidental' — police
2
Shallow 4.8 earthquake rocks central North Island
3
Is your power company on the naughty list? Consumer NZ releases annual customer frustration survey
4
'I don't think that we're even half way through this pandemic,' expert warns
5
Two Air NZ workers self-isolating after potential Covid-19 exposure, but risk deemed low
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Chiefs move Hamilton game against Rebels to Sydney due to Victoria Covid-19 outbreak

UK hits Covid-19 vaccine milestone, but warns of 'deadly' misinformation

Hawke's Bay town loses its only grocery store to fire — 'gutting, heartwrenching, devastating'

Paedophile sentenced to over four years prison in Waikato, but police think more victims out there