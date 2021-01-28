One new Covid-19 case at the border, none in the community

One new Covid-19 case has been detected at New Zealand's border in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says.

Source: Getty

There are no new cases in the community.

The ministry also reports one historical Covid-19 case identified in a recent returnee in managed isolation.

Today's new case had arrived into New Zealand from Indonesia via Singapore on May 15.

They tested positive for the virus on day 1 routine testing in Auckland.

The historical case had arrived from Japan on May 9 and tested positive while at an MIQ facility in Christchurch.

Meanwhile a mariner on a ship docked in Bluff has returned a weak positive result, the ministry also announced.

However, clinical experts had assessed the case as likely historical.

The mariner had been at sea for 25 days, but had a high CT value.

They were tested in order to disembark the ship for medical treatment.

"The Public Health Unit has assessed the public health risk as negligible," the ministry said.

"Further testing is being undertaken to confirm the infection as historical."

New Zealand's total number of active cases is 19, as one previously reported case has recovered.

The country's total number of cases is 2297.

The ministry announced on Sunday two weak positive Covid-19 results had been detected in Wellington's wastewater.

It said it was likely this was due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus.

The ministry said yesterday further wastewater samples had been collected and those results were expected this evening.