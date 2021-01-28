TODAY |

One new Covid-19 case at the border, none in community

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

There is one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation today, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed. 

Source: Getty

He said there were no new cases of the virus in the community. 

Bloomfield said today's case was detected in managed isolation. 

The Ministry of Health said the person had arrived into the country on May 7 from Thailand via Singapore. 

They had tested positive for the virus in an Auckland MIQ facility during routine testing at day three.

It brings the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 22 and the country's total cases to date to 2287.

Bloomfield said the ministry's contact tracing team would be contacting 4500 people via email who had travelled from Victoria to New Zealand during the period Melbourne's community case, which is linked to the Australian border, was deemed to be infectious. This is from May 6, he said. 

The ministry would re-look at its public health risk assessment - which is currently low - later today after speaking with its Australian counterparts, Bloomfield said. 

Yesterday, no new coronavirus cases were recorded in New Zealand.

