One new Covid-19 case at border in past two days, none in the community

There is one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation in the last 48 hours, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

There were no new cases in the community.



Today's new case - a contact of another case - arrived from India via Qatar on May 28 and tested positive on day 6 testing. They have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 17.

The nation's total number of confirmed cases remains at 2,326 after one previously confirmed Covid-19 case was reclassified as under investigation.



Melbourne update



The original cohort of travellers from Melbourne arriving in New Zealand between May 20-25 now totals 4788 and will fluctuate as additional information becomes available, the Ministry of Health said.

Of those 4788 travellers, 97 per cent of travellers have either already been tested; are exempt from testing due to being under the age of 12; or require no further action.



Contact tracers have emailed and twice called the remaining 146 travellers and will record test results once they are logged.

Of the 371 crew members, 238 have returned a negative test result; and 132 require no further action.



On Thursday, two Air New Zealand staff identified as casual contacts of a positive Covid-19 case were not wearing PPE, despite the Minstry of Health indicating otherwise. The staff will remain in isolation until they return a further negative test result at day five testing.



One new case of Covid-19 at the border was confirmed in the last update from the Ministry of Health on Friday.



Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,167,929 after 3,944 tests were processed yesterday. The seven-day rolling average is 4,359.



The testing data does not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB as systems remain down as a result of the cyber attack more than two weeks ago. The Waikato data continues to be recorded manually and monitored.



NZ COVID Tracer

The NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,842,929 registered users, poster scans have reached 280,632,666 and users have created 10,606,852 manual diary entries.

There have been 602,724 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.