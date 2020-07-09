One new Covid-19 case announced in New Zealand today

One new Covid-19 case has been reported this afternoon by the Ministry of Health.

Shania Dod collects a sample at a United Memorial Medical Centre Covid-19 testing site. Source: Associated Press

There was no live update, with the news instead being announced in a statement at 1pm today.

It brings the number of active cases of coronavirus in the country to 24, all of whom were picked up at the border.



The new case is a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand from London, via Doha and Sydney, on on July 2.

She had been in managed isolation at the Sudima Christchurch Airport and is now in quarantine. She had previously been identified as a close contact of another case.



The woman received more regular testing after being identified as a close contact of another case, during which she tested positive on day 6.

It has now been 71 days since any community transmission in New Zealand.



It comes after four people absconded from managed isolation facilities in separate incidents over the past week.



The latest incident involves a person in their late 60s who broke a window before climbing out of it from an Auckland hotel at around 11pm last night, Air Commodore Darryn Webb, Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, said today in a statement.



They were picked up by police at around 12.15am, where they were returned to the facility and put under guard.



There are now 1193 people who have been confirmed with Covid-19 in New Zealand.



There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.