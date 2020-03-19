One new case of Covid-19 reported today, in managed isolation

There's one new case of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, in a managed isolation facility.

Woman wearing a mask (file image). Source: Pexels

The Ministry of Health confirmed the numbers in a statement today.

There were no cases of the coronavirus in the community today, for the tenth day in a row.

The one new case is a person who arrived from Hong Kong on October 1. The person tested positive as part of routine testing at around day three of their stay in managed isolation.

The person has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Yesterday, five new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation were reported.

There is no one in hospital with Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is 1499.

There are now 40 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. Two previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered.

Of these active cases, 34 are imported cases and six are community cases.

Yesterday, laboratories processed 2834 Covid-19 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 982,819.

There are now 2,295,100 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer app.