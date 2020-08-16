One new case of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand today, in managed isolation

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand today and no cases in the community, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

Today's update, the second in a row without a case in the community, was provided in a statement by the Ministry.

The new case arrived from India via Singapore on 31 October.

The ministry also included a further update about the testing of the close contacts of the two cases which make up the November quarantine cluster.

The cluster started when a Defence Force member, dubbed case A, contracted the virus while working at the Jet Park Hotel in Auckland.

One of case A’s contacts contracted the virus after meeting with them last Wednesday. This person has been called case B.

They flew back to Wellington on Thursday, visiting a number of venues at Auckland Airport, and a Wellington restaurant the following day, before their infection was detected.

The Ministry said the remaining close contact of Case A has returned a negative test result.

Of Case B’s 55 identified close contacts, 48 have returned a negative result, and the rest are pending.

Genome sequencing for case A showed a direct link to two returnees at the Auckland quarantine facility but an investigation into the nature of the contact is ongoing.