One new case of Covid-19 recorded in NZ today, in managed isolation

One new case of Covid-19 has been recorded in New Zealand today, in managed isolation.

Covid-19 (file picture). Source: istock.com

Zero new cases of the coronavirus were recorded in the community, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement.

The Ministry of Health said they are still waiting on two test results from the 11 close contacts identified so far with Case E.

Case E was reported yesterday and lives in the same central Auckland building - Vincent Residences - as the woman (Case D) who works and studies in the city and last week contracted the coronavirus through community transmission.

Officials added signs are pointing to the cases from the November cluster being linked.

"Investigations continue to identify the epidemiological link between Case A [the New Zealand Defence Force worker at the Auckland quarantine facility] and Case D, who have the same genome sequence," the Ministry of Health said.

"This tells us that Case D most likely contracted the virus from Case A. The investigation is now focused on identifying the exposure event that links the two people, if possible.

"Whole genome sequencing from Case E has now been completed and indicates the same lineage as Case D, with one additional mutation. This tells us that Case E contracted the virus from Case D."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health added today’s new case in managed isolation arrived from Singapore on 11 November and tested positive around day 3 of their time in isolation. They will be transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.