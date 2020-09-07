TODAY |

One new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation today, none in the community

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health has announced one new case of Covid-19 in New Zealand's managed isolation and quarantine facilities today.

Source: istock.com

There are no new cases recorded in the community - for the third day in a row.

The single case today is a person who arrived in New Zealand on November 3 from Romania via Qatar and Australia.

They are family members of a previous case from managed isolation and had already been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility at Jet Park.

The Ministry today said the West Indies cricket team, which had been given an exemption to isolation rules in order to train ahead of their matches here, had broken the rules.

West Indies cricket team in Christchurch lose training exemption after ‘repeatedly’ breaking managed isolation rules

Their exemption has been revoked.

Yesterday, there was one new case recorded in MIQ facilities.

The Ministry also gave an update into the investigation of the November quarantine cluster, saying a connection between "case A" and the returnees who have a similar genome have not been identified.

All occupants of case A's accommodation have returned negative results, and of the 58 close contacts identified for case B, 56 out of 58 have tested negative - two are pending.

Today's numbers bring the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 52, and the total number of cases in the country so far to 1,632.

New Zealand laboratories completed 5,995 Covid-19 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests so far to 1,148,933.

