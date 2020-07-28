One new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation today

One new case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in managed isolation today, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The woman, in her 20s, had arrived from Afghanistan via Dubai on July 14. She tested negative on her day 3 test before returning a "weak positive" result on her day 12 test.

She had been staying at the Distinction Hotel managed isolation facility in Hamilton but has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, Dr Bloomfield says.

One of the active cases has recovered, meaning 21 cases remain active in New Zealand.

There were 1107 Covid-19 tests completed yesterday, 872 in the community and the rest in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

It's now been 88 days since the last case of community transmission, Dr Bloomfield says.