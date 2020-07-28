TODAY |

One new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation today

Source:  1 NEWS

One new case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in managed isolation today, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Ashley Bloomfield provided this update on July 28. Source: 1 NEWS

The woman, in her 20s, had arrived from Afghanistan via Dubai on July 14. She tested negative on her day 3 test before returning a "weak positive" result on her day 12 test.

She had been staying at the Distinction Hotel managed isolation facility in Hamilton but has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, Dr Bloomfield says.

One of the active cases has recovered, meaning 21 cases remain active in New Zealand.

There were 1107 Covid-19 tests completed yesterday, 872 in the community and the rest in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

It's now been 88 days since the last case of community transmission, Dr Bloomfield says.

Today's case brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand to 1557.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Woman pleads guilty to escaping from Auckland managed isolation facility
2
NZ suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong, after China passes controversial law
3
Govt advises self-isolation for plane passengers after traveller from NZ tests positive for Covid-19 overseas
4
Judith Collins snaps at media over questions regarding her escapee 'joke'
5
One new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation today
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man jailed for helping dispose of friend's body in concrete grave told victim's family dead man was overseas
00:26

Family Planning gets funding boost to address wait times, uptake in long-term contraceptives

00:14

Woman pleads guilty to escaping from Auckland managed isolation facility

More than 13,000 NZ businesses advised to repay Covid-19 wage subsidy