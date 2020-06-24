One new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation, member of Pakistan cricket squad

Today there is one new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health says.

Two of the six cases have been deemed “historical” but the other four have been confirmed as new. Source: Photosport

The new case is a member of the Pakistan cricket squad and was one of the three cases reported as under investigation yesterday. The two other cases remain under investigation.

Now eight of the 53-man squad have been confirmed with the illness.

"The team is not allowed to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines they are satisfied that any training activities are unlikely to transmit Covid-19," the Health Ministry said in a statement today.



Meanwhile, there was one Covid-19 case who recovered today, meaning New Zealand's active cases remain at 72.

There has now been 1704 confirmed coronavirus cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began.



Yesterday, 7076 tests for the virus were carried out, bringing the total number of tests in New Zealand to 1.28 million.

There were no new community cases of the coronavirus.

November quarantine cluster

The Ministry of Health said all close contacts identified as part of the November quarantine cluster have now completed scheduled testing, all of which came back as negative for Covid-19.

All six confirmed cases in the cluster were linked via genome sequencing. The original New Zealand Defence Force worker has been linked to recent returnees at the Auckland quarantine facility.

However, even after extensive investigations to determine an epidemiological connection — between Case A, the Defence Force worker, and Case D, the AUT student who worked and lived in Auckland CBD — which included reviewing CCTV footage, officials have been unable to identify how they came into contact.

The cluster will close 28 days from the date when the last case has recovered and been released from isolation.

The Goverment's Covid Tracer app now has 2.39 million registered users.