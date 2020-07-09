One new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation

On more person in New Zealand has contracted Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has confirmed today.

Shania Dod collects a sample at a United Memorial Medical Centre Covid-19 testing site. Source: Associated Press

The man in his 40s is in managed isolation.

He arrived from Mexico last Wednesday, flying via Los Angeles.

The man tested positive on day three in managed isolation and has since been moved to a quarantine facility in Auckland, along with his family.

It's now been 80 days without community transmission in New Zealand.

There has now been 1204 confirmed cases of the virus in the country since the pandemic began, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization.

Yesterday, 681 tests for Covid-19 were carried out, of which 673 were in managed isolation facilities.

The Ministry of Health said yesterday evening one person was transferred from Auckland’s quarantine facility to Middlemore Hospital for an unrelated health condition.



"Members of staff treating the man were made aware that he had returned from overseas to a managed quarantine facility and appropriate protocols were followed, including the use of PPE. No members of staff are considered close contacts," the Ministry of Health said.



The patient, who is now in a stable condition, was cared for in a separate room in the emergency department at Middlemore Hospital before being transferred to a separate room on one of the hospital wards.

"Middlemore Hospital has considerable recent experience of treating patients with Covid-19. Members of the public can be assured that the hospital is safe for patients, visitors and staff."

The Government's NZ COVID Tracer app now has 615,400 registered users.