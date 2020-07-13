One new case of Covid-19 in isolation today, none in the community

The Ministry of Health has reported one new case of Covid-19 in isolation and manage quarantine facilities today, and no new cases in the community.

Source: 1 NEWS

The case reported today arrived from Singapore on 31 October and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The Ministry gave an uypdate on the status of the risk assessment process being carried out in regards to the foreign mariners at the Sudima Hotel near Christchurch Airport, saying that process is ongoing.

The Ministry also said the mariners, when released, will be taken directly to the ships they are working on.

Yesterday, two new cases were recorded in MIQ facilities, and none were recorded in the community.

A total of 24 active cases are now considered to be recovered, meaning there are now 44 active cases in New Zealand.

The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is now 1618.