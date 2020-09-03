One new case of Covid-19 in Auckland community today

There is one new case of Covid-19 in the community today, which is linked to the Auckland cluster.

There is also one other new case of the virus in managed isolation, meaning the total number of new cases today is two.

Director of Auckland Regional Public Health Service Dr William Rainger confirmed the new case at a press conference alongside Health Minister Chris Hipkins at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital today.

Today's new imported case is of a woman in her 30s who arrived from the Philippines, via Hong Kong, on August 29.

The woman, who had been isolating at Christchurch's Distinction Hotel, tested positive for the illness on day three of her stay.

Now, 92 people linked to Auckland's cluster have been moved into quarantine, that includes 67 confirmed cases and their household contacts.

There are seven people being treated for the illness in hospital - one in Auckland City Hospital, two in Middlemore Hospital, two in North Shore Hospital and two in Waikato Hospital. There are two people in intensive care, one each in Middlemore and Waikato hospitals.

Today there are 115 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand after 16 people recovered. All of the recovered cases were from the community outbreak. The active cases are made up of 36 imported cases and 79 from the community.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is 1408.