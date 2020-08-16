One new case of Covid-19 community transmission today, a child

There is one new case of Covid-19 community transmission today.

The Ministry of Health released its daily update earlier than usual this afternoon, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is scheduled to announce at 2pm whether Auckland will remain at Alert Level 2.5 and the rest of the nation will remain at Alert Level 2.

The new case is a young girl who is epidemiologically linked to an existing case associated with the Botany sub-cluster which has been genomically linked to the Auckland cluster.

The child has been in isolation since August 30 due to being a household contact of a confirmed case.

Health officials also offered more information today on yesterday's confirmed case of a healthcare worker employed at an Auckland quarantine facility.

That case has been genomically linked to three cases that have been in the quarantine facility and are linked to the Auckland cluster.

The Ministry of Health says this reinforces exposure at Jet Park being the most likely route of transmission, but an investigation into exactly how the infection happened is still underway.

The healthcare worker has five household contacts who have all tested negative. As close contacts they will stay in self-isolation for the full 14-day period and will be retested twice.

Nine staff from the quarantine facility have also been identified as close contacts, tested, and all have returned a negative result. They will also remain in self-isolation for the full 14-day period and will be retested.

A deep clean of staff areas in the facility was completed yesterday.



There are now 53 people linked to the community cluster who remain in the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 29 people who have tested positive for the virus, and their household contacts.

Since August 11, the Ministry of Health says its contact tracing team has identified 3708 close contacts of cases, of which 3697 have been contacted and are self-isolating. The rest are in the process of being contacted.

As of today there are three people in hospital with Covid-19 – one is in isolation on a ward in Auckland City Hospital and two are in ICU, at North Shore and Waikato hospitals.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 96. Of those, 39 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 57 are community cases.