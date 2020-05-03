One new case of Covid-19 community transmission in NZ

There is one new case of community-transmitted Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health says, as well as one new case in a managed isolation facility.

Source: 1 NEWS

No media conference was held today, but the latest update was provided at 1pm via email.

Today is the first day of community transmission after four days in a row without any new positive cases.

The community case is still being investigated, but Auckland Regional Health Service has identified all close contacts of the case and they are being isolated and tested.

Four people are in hospital with one each in Auckland City and North Shore hospitals and two in Middlemore. None are in ICU.

Fifty people linked to the Auckland cluster are in quarantine with 20 of those having tested positive for Covid-19.

Five people have recovered, while 67 cases are still active. Of those 34 are imported cases and 33 are community cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is now 1460. Since August 12, the Ministry of Health have identified 3,918 close contacts of positives cases with 3,912 of those having been contacted and are self-isolating.

Yesterday laboratories processed 8,359 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 905,436.