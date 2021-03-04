One new border Covid-19 case, none in the community

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: Breakfast

No cases of Covid-19 in the community were reported, for the 102nd day in a row.

The new case arrived on June 5 having stopped over in Singapore after a flight from a location that’s yet to be confirmed.

They tested positive on day three testing.

One previously reported case has recovered, meaning New Zealand has 24 active cases with 2,341 in total since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the 525 cases in New Zealand this year, 70 have been historical.

The ministry also gave an update about the risk from Queensland and New South Wales after a Covid-positive couple travelled to those states from Victoria.

The husband of the woman, who tested positive initially, had returned a negative test but serology results in the past 24 hours showed the couple are both towards the end of their illness.



The couple travelled through the New South Wales towns of Dubbo, Forbes, Gillenbah and Moree between June 1-4, and in Queensland through Toowoomba, Caloundra, Buddina and Baringa between June 5-8.

Anyone in New Zealand who was in these areas at those times is urged to check the locations of interest (linked above) to determine whether they were at any of the same places at the specified times.

New Queensland Covid case is husband of woman who breached Victoria lockdown

People in New Zealand who were in any of the locations the family visited are asked to get tested and self-isolate until they return a negative result.