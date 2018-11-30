One-month rationing of Levlen ED contraceptive to end on Friday

Pharmac says the rationing of Levlen ED contraceptive pills will end on Friday, with people able to receive prescriptions of up to three months, instead of one.

The drug was rationed in January due to a supply issue, but Pharmac has today confirmed the shortage is now coming to an end, with more stock secured.

Spokesperson Lisa Williams, Director of Operations, said Pharmac has been advised "there will be sufficient stock of Levlen ED to reinstate stat dispensing from 1 March 2019".

Pharmac has confirmed the shortage was due to a "batch failure" with the last shipment.

Levlen ED is one of New Zealand's most popular oral contraceptives, and contains ethinyloestradiol (oestrogen) and levonorgestrel, which prevent ovulation.

It is typically prescribed in three-month supplies, but for the past month or so has been given out for one month only.

Pharmac is responsible for maintaining supply of New Zealand's approved drugs, but supply issues sometimes take place for various reasons, including bad batches, manufacturing interruptions, raw ingredient shortages or product discontinuation.

A spokesperson for Pharmac said "at any one time, PHARMAC will be working with pharmaceutical companies on a number of

potential supply issues.

"You won't hear about most of these, as we are able to manage these before they impact pharmacies and patients," they said.

1 NEWS was provided with a list, current as of February 22, of all current medication shortages being managed by Pharmac, which are listed below.

Product Mitigation in place Additional information Diclofenac sodium tab 75 mg (Apo-Diclo SR) Stat dispensing was removed from 1 November 2018. One batch was rejected by Quality Assurance. Stock has since arrived in New Zealand and is being monitored to ensure there are sufficient stock levels before reinstating stat dispensing. Ethinyloestradoil with levonorgestrel (Levlen ED) Stat dispensing was removed from 1 February 2019 and pharmacies were requested to dispense in 28-day lots. There was a batch failure. Paracetamol tab 500 mg (Paracare) Dispensing restrictions were put in place from 1 November 2018. Global issue impacting the raw material. The Australian API brand, Priceline, was listed from 1 November 2018. Labetalol tablets Stat dispensing will be removed from the end of February 2019. The supplier is discontinuing the medicine and we are working to find an alternative. Fluorometholone eye drops 0.1% (FML) An alternative product has been sourced and will be made available from 1 March 2019. The supplier has had delays in shipments. Rivaroxaban tab 10mg Resupply of this medicine is expected mid-March. There was a batch failure. There is also a 20mg tablet available. Beta Cream 0.1% 50g Limited stock is available by direct ordering from supplier. There was a batch failure.