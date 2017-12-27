One-month-old baby in intensive care after Hawke's Bay pharmacy dispenses wrong medication

Source:
A one-month-old baby is in intensive care at Hawke's Bay Hospital after incorrect medication was given at a pharmacy to the baby's family.
Pain killers (file picture).
Source: istock.com
The baby was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, the hospital has confirmed.
In a statement the hospital says: "The baby is in a serious-but-stable condition, and recovering well. Clinicians are confident the baby will make a full recovery".
"The parents are with the baby, and are grateful for the support and clinical care they have received since arriving at Hawke’s Bay Hospital."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news