One of the men injured in Kaiapoi double shooting in custody after being released from hospital

One of the men injured in the double shooting in the Canterbury town of Kaiapoi has been released from hospital.

Police in Kaiapoi after two men treated for gunshot wounds. Source: 1 NEWS

By Ryan Boswell

A police spokesperson said the individual is now in custody, but would not reveal who he is, why he's in custody or if further charges are likely.

The second man remains in Christchurch Hospital in a stable condition, and both are believed to have gang connections.

Early on Monday morning, one man was shot in the arm and torso, while the other was shot in the arm.

Police cordon an area in Kaiapoi after two men were shot. Source: 1 NEWS

Three people appeared in the Christchurch District Court yesterday, facing a raft of charges including unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Police would not say what relationship those charged have to those who have been shot.

Investigations are continuing for a third day at the scene on Aldersgate Street, where officers are speaking to neighbours about "whether they saw or heard anything that maybe relevant to the investigation".

