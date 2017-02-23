 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


One man remains in a serious condition following Whangarei gang-related shooting

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One man remains in a serious condition at Auckland Hospital following a gang-related shooting in Whangarei which left five people injured. 

Five people were injured in the latest gang-related violence to strike Whangarei.
Source: 1 NEWS

All five were taken to Whangarei Hospital after police were called to an address on Clark Rd, Kamo about 10.30pm on Wednesday. 

One man was later flown to Auckland Hospital. 

Police said yesterday a 21-year-old man who was one of the injured taken to hospital has been arrested.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Begbie says 19 investigators are working on the case and police are confident it was not a random incident.

The incident involves people with links to the Nomads and Black Power gangs, but Mr Begbie said there is nothing to suggest that the shooting is because of those links.

He says he doesn't believe Whangarei is any different to other areas of New Zealand in relation to gang trouble.

Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai said she was dismayed to hear the "terrible news" of the shootings.

"We feel for the families, friends and community of the people caught up in this," she said.

Police have assured the community they are closely patrolling the area to keep it safe. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.

As it happened: Unstoppable Blues blow away Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby opener

2
Magnitude 4.9 quake near Arthur's Pass on February 22.

Flurry of earthquakes hit inland South Island, including 'severe' rattle

00:25
3
The new Blues halfback stunned the Rebels with a spectacular try in his side's 56-18 win over Melbourne.

Watch: Devastating Blues make a statement in Super Rugby opener, thumping Melbourne Rebels


00:44
4
Long Bay College is closed today after fire broke around 2.30am.

'Gut wrenching' - Auckland college blaze devastates principal


5
Fire fighters outside scene of fire at Pakuranga shops

Road closed as shopping block burns in east Auckland

06:36
Tenants of the flats on Ranolf Street say all 12 units are in a similarly disgusting condition and their mutual landlord is doing nothing.

More fuming tenants come forward revolted with over-priced, run down Rotorua flats

Local landlords who own units described as uninhabitable in Rotorua own several other properties.

03:05
A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts

A local councillor in Dannevirke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

02:19
With only 12,000 left, the NZ sea lion is the rarest in the world and battling survival.

NZ sea lions' plight sees conservationists in desperate race to save rare breed

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry has been to the Auckland Islands to see what's being done to save the New Zealand sea lion.

01:41
A world away in the depths of an English winter, Lions legends have come together, confident a few months out.

Lions on the Crusaders' radar, 100 days out before NZ tour

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says the opportunity to play against the Lions is something special.

01:52
Workers' advocates welcome a new tough approach to punishing employers who exploit migrant workers.

'We do not tolerate migrant exploitation' - blacklist of naughty employers to be implemented

The approach will come into force in April.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ