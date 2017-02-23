One man remains in a serious condition following Whangarei gang-related shooting

One man remains in a serious condition at Auckland Hospital following a gang-related shooting in Whangarei which left five people injured.

All five were taken to Whangarei Hospital after police were called to an address on Clark Rd, Kamo about 10.30pm on Wednesday.

One man was later flown to Auckland Hospital.



Police said yesterday a 21-year-old man who was one of the injured taken to hospital has been arrested.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Begbie says 19 investigators are working on the case and police are confident it was not a random incident.

The incident involves people with links to the Nomads and Black Power gangs, but Mr Begbie said there is nothing to suggest that the shooting is because of those links.

He says he doesn't believe Whangarei is any different to other areas of New Zealand in relation to gang trouble.

Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai said she was dismayed to hear the "terrible news" of the shootings.

"We feel for the families, friends and community of the people caught up in this," she said.