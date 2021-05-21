One man hospitalised following shooting in South Canterbury

Police are looking for a white sedan after a man was allegedly shot at a property in South Canterbury yesterday afternoon.
Police were alerted to the incident which took place at 1.34pm in Pareora.
A man was found with a gunshot wound at an address in Pareora and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.
Police have carried out a scene examination and are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are looking for the person or persons responsible.
Police say they are looking for a white sedan that left the address after the incident and turned south on SH1 at the entrance of Pareora.
Anyone has information about the incident or dash cam footage from the area around Pareora and St Andrews at the time of the incident are being asked to contact police.