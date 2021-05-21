One man hospitalised following shooting in South Canterbury

Police are looking for a white sedan after a man was allegedly shot at a property in South Canterbury yesterday afternoon.

Source: istock.com

Police were alerted to the incident which took place at 1.34pm in Pareora.

A man was found with a gunshot wound at an address in Pareora and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Police have carried out a scene examination and are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are looking for the person or persons responsible.

Police say they are looking for a white sedan that left the address after the incident and turned south on SH1 at the entrance of Pareora.