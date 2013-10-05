One man dead, two people seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton

Source:
A 23-year-old Hamilton man is dead and a woman 20, and another man, 17, are seriously injured after a shooting in Hamilton last night.
Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said in a statement Waikato police are investigating the fatal shooting.
"Police were called to a Melville address around 1am when one of the victims called 111 after a number of shots were fired inside a house at the address," Sergeant Patterson said.
The seriously injured man and woman were taken to Waikato Hospital.
Anyone with information can contact Hamilton Police or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
