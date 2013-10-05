 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


One man dead, two people seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 23-year-old Hamilton man is dead and a woman 20, and another man, 17, are seriously injured after a shooting in Hamilton last night. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said in a statement Waikato police are investigating the fatal shooting.

"Police were called to a Melville address around 1am when one of the victims called 111 after a number of shots were fired inside a house at the address," Sergeant Patterson said. 

The seriously injured man and woman were taken to Waikato Hospital. 

Anyone with information can contact Hamilton Police or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

One man dead, two people seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton


2
Marama Davidson new co-leader of Green Party

'My skin has thickened' - MP Marama Davidson receives 'vile' death threats after far-right Canadian duo banned from council venues

3
Russia celebrate after eliminating Spain at the 2018 Football World Cup

World Cup LIVE: Russia equalise in dying moments of extra time in thrilling quarter-final against Croatia

00:20
4
The Kiwi golfer made the youngster's day in West Virginia.

'I was walking back in shock' – Danny Lee makes young fan's day

5

Days of heavy rain, gales expected to hit parts of the country

One man dead, two people seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton

Waikato police are investigating the fatal shooting.

00:30
The mercurial Chiefs star McKenzie started and finished the move in his side’s 24-19 win over the Brumbies.

Lucky escape as the Chiefs hold on to defeat gutsy Brumbies after late comeback

The Chiefs hung on grimly to secure a five-point win in Hamilton.

00:28
The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

Distraught Brazil fans comfort each other after World Cup elimination

The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

John Armstrong: Peters has not put a foot wrong since stepping into Acting PM role

His handling of Australia's detention and deportation to NZ of criminals has stood out, our columnist writes.


00:12
The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street.

Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

The blaze spread to two other buildings and was put out in them as the house fire raged.