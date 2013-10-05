One man dead, two people seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton

A 23-year-old Hamilton man is dead and a woman 20, and another man, 17, are seriously injured after a shooting in Hamilton last night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said in a statement Waikato police are investigating the fatal shooting.

"Police were called to a Melville address around 1am when one of the victims called 111 after a number of shots were fired inside a house at the address," Sergeant Patterson said.

The seriously injured man and woman were taken to Waikato Hospital.