A man has died following a crash in Karioitahi, near Waiuku south of Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the crash, between a truck and a ute, occurred at around 7.25 tonight at the intersection of Awhitu Road and Marae o Rehia Road.

The driver of the ute was critically injured in the crash and later died at the scene.

Awhitu Road is likely to be closed for several hours while a scene examination is underway.