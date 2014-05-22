 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


One man critical following assault in Auckland CBD

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One man is in a critical condition after being assaulted outside The Right Track Sports Bar on Fort St, Auckland.

Police

Source: 1 NEWS

Police and Ambulance were called to the incident just before 3.30am.

Two Ambulance trucks responded to treat the 35-year-old victim.

Police said in a statement "there was an altercation between the 35-year-old victim and an unknown male".

The victim was rendered unconscious and was taken to hospital.

Police are investigating the assault and will further assess CCTV footage taken in the area.

The offender is described as Caucasian, wearing a black top and black pants.

Police would like to speak to anyone else to saw what happened.

Anyone with information can call Auckland Police on 09 302 6400.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The All Blacks legend and his fiancé Gemma Flynn spoke with Seven Sharp’s Toni Street.

All eyes on Wanaka as Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn expected to say 'I do'

2
Missing French tourist Eddy Paluch.

Missing French tourist last seen at Abel Tasman National Park, police appeal for sightings

00:53
3
The audacious armed thief probably thought the woman was an easy target, but she had other ideas.

Watch: Audacious robber gets more than he bargained for after jumping woman at ATM

4
Scientists will begin testing wastewater from communities across New Zealand to find hotbeds of P, heroin, cocaine, ecstacy and bath salts.

Drug smugglers arrested at Auckland Airport

5
Kiwi beauty queen Ariel Pearse (middle) competed with 59 other young women from around the world to win the Miss Tourism International crown.

'We're on a roll' - NZ beauty queens making a comeback

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ