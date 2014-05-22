One man critical following assault in Auckland CBD

One man is in a critical condition after being assaulted outside The Right Track Sports Bar on Fort St, Auckland.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

Police and Ambulance were called to the incident just before 3.30am.

Two Ambulance trucks responded to treat the 35-year-old victim.

Police said in a statement "there was an altercation between the 35-year-old victim and an unknown male".

The victim was rendered unconscious and was taken to hospital.

Police are investigating the assault and will further assess CCTV footage taken in the area.

The offender is described as Caucasian, wearing a black top and black pants.

Police would like to speak to anyone else to saw what happened.