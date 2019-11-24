One lucky Kiwi sweeps up $18.2 million dollar Powerball

A lucky Powerball player from Whangaparaoa has won $18.2 million with Powerball First Division in last night's Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold at the local Gulf Harbour Four Square in Whangaparaoa.
The $18.2 million prize is made up of $18 million from Powerball First Division and $200,000 from Lotto First Division.
Four other people from Auckland, Taupo, Wellington and Christchurch will also be celebrating after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division last night.
Each of those tickets were sold at Paper Plus Taupo in Taupo, Pak N Save Kilbirnie in Wellington, Pak N Save Riccarton in Christchurch, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
Strike Four wasn't won, and will roll over to $300,000 to be up for grabs on Wednesday night.