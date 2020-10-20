'One lonely hanger' - Fashion designer Trelise Cooper burgled, more than 1500 pieces stolen

More than 1500 garments have been stolen after the Trelise Cooper styling room was burgled over the weekend.

Trelise Cooper says a single clothes hanger is all that's left after the Kiwi fashion designer was burgled. Source: Trelise Cooper / Instagram

The Kiwi fashion designer says their entire spring and summer collections were taken - around 1800 pieces, including "a number of our unique couture pieces".

"All of our hard work through Covid lockdowns and 2020 - gone!" she shared on Instagram today.

"We are very thankful none of our staff were harmed - but we are truly devastated by this huge loss."

Cooper says "one lonely hanger is all that's left".

In her social media post, Cooper appealed for people to keep an eye out for any of their garments on the market.

"The garments taken were size 8 or small samples so do not have care labels and many of these garments are not available in store yet."

Auckland police confirmed they received a report of a burglary at a commercial premise in Epsom, Auckland, over the weekend.

A police spokesperson says the exact time of the burglary isn't yet known.

"The store was broken into and a significant amount of clothing and shoes were reported stolen," they told 1 NEWS.

"Police have been making inquiries and a forensic examination of the scene has taken place."