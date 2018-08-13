'One of the larger storms we've seen this year' - Heavy rain, gale-force winds forecast for South Island

Heavy rain and gale-force winds have been forecast for the South Island from tomorrow in what is expected to be one of the country's largest storms this year.

"This is definitely one of the larger storms we've seen this year," WeatherWatch said on their website.

The West Coast is expected to be the worst affected, they said, with the weather potentially triggering slips, flooding and road closures.

Prolonged heavy rain is expected for western parts of the South Island, beginning in Westland from Monday afternoon which may continue through to Wednesday, according to MetService.

It comes as a front, preceded by strong and moist north to northwest winds, moves over southern New Zealand from the Tasman Sea this afternoon and evening.

The front will bring a burst of heavy rain to Fiordland, Westland and the Southern Alps. A period of north to northwest gales will also hit parts of central and southern New Zealand.

A low pressure system is expected to approach the South Island from the Tasman Sea late tomorrow morning, with its associated fronts moving across the island from tomorrow afternoon to Tuesday morning.

More significant heavy rain is expected from about midday tomorrow to late Tuesday.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Nelson west of Motueka, Buller and Westland from Otira northwards; the ranges of Westland south of Otira; the headwaters of Canterbury lakes and rivers; and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound.

During this time, rainfall is expected to exceed 500mm over northern parts of Fiordland, the ranges of Westland and the Southern Alps. Flooding and disruption to transport is likely, as well as creating hazardous conditions for tramping.