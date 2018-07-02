 

One lane re-opened but Auckland's Northwestern Motorway still gridlocked hours after fatal peak hour crash

Traffic remains badly backed up on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway after a fatal motorcycle crash this morning about 6.40am.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has advised people to avoid the area after the crash about 6.45am.
St John confirmed one person was killed in the accident. No one else was hurt.

Traffic has been backed up in all four east-bound lanes since this morning from Western Springs back to Te Atatu.

The scene of the crash near Western Springs.

NZTA said at 10am that one lane has re-opened just after the crash site at the Western Springs off-ramp, but said there is still "heavy congestion" in the area.

The congestion also extends through the Waterview tunnel and motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay their journey.

