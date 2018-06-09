One killed, two badly injured as tree falls on car during forestry operation

Source:
One person has died and two others are injured, one critically, after a tree fell on a car in Bulls during a forestry operation.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police say emergency services were advised of the incident on a property in Pukehou Road just before 2.30pm today.
Another person has critical injuries and was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital.
Another person received serious injuries.
Police say WorkSafe NZ has been advised and police continue to make inquiries.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news