One killed as car plunges down bank in Gisborne district

One person has died at the scene after a car with five occupants crashed down a bank on State Highway 35 north of Te Araroa in the Gisborne district this afternoon.

Yellow ambulance Source: 1 NEWS

Police say a baby has also been injured and flown by helicopter to hospital.

They say there is no information available at this stage on whether or not the other occupants have been injured.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.27pm and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Meanwhile, two woman have moderate injuries after a motorcycle crash in south Waikato.

Emergency services were called to a private property where the accident happened near Pukeatua about 11.30am today, a police spokeswoman said.

The women were taken by helicopter to hospital.

And a person was seriously injured when hit by a car in Auckland's Mt Wellington.