One injured as car backs into South Auckland takeaway shop

One person was injured and owners of a fish and chip shop in South Auckland were left shocked when a car reversed into the store.

Emergency services were called to Fast Horse Takeaways on George Street, Papatoetoe at 2.38pm after reports of a car colliding with a building.

A witness, Savin Naidu, told 1 NEWS he saw the sedan reverse from a nearby side street and collide with a pickup truck that was driving along George Street.

He said the car then accelerated backwards into the storefront of the fish and chip shop.

Mr Naidu said the owners of the store were not harmed, but looked “shocked” as emergency services arrived at the scene.