One in three Kiwis has gotten into trouble in the water, research suggests

Water Safety New Zealand says new research shows one in three Kiwis have been in a serious situation in the water.

Source: Te Karere

In a release today, the organisation's CEO Jonty Mills said drowning remains New Zealand's leading cause of recreational death.

"Underestimating the conditions and poor knowledge of the environment [are] the top reasons why people get into trouble," Mr Mills said.

"This is why we want to see Water Skills for Life aquatic education taught in every primary.

"It is crucial everyone is taught to understand and assess risk when it comes to water and how to stay safe."

A total of 88 people died in 2017 due to preventable drowning incidents - up from 78 in 2016.

There have been 40 fatal drownings so far this year.

"The drowning toll shows the work that needs to be done to change the attitudes and behaviour of New Zealanders when it comes to water safety," Mr Mills said.