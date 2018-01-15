 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


One in three Kiwis has gotten into trouble in the water, research suggests

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Water Safety New Zealand says new research shows one in three Kiwis have been in a serious situation in the water.

Waimarama Beach

Source: Te Karere

In a release today, the organisation's CEO Jonty Mills said drowning remains New Zealand's leading cause of recreational death.

"Underestimating the conditions and poor knowledge of the environment [are] the top reasons why people get into trouble," Mr Mills said.

"This is why we want to see Water Skills for Life aquatic education taught in every primary.

"It is crucial everyone is taught to understand and assess risk when it comes to water and how to stay safe."

A total of 88 people died in 2017 due to preventable drowning incidents - up from 78 in 2016.

There have been 40 fatal drownings so far this year.

"The drowning toll shows the work that needs to be done to change the attitudes and behaviour of New Zealanders when it comes to water safety," Mr Mills said.

"Too many people continue to die needlessly in our waters."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:09
1
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

2

As it happened: Heroic effort sees all 12 boys and their football coach safely rescued from treacherous Thailand cave

00:58
3
Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.

World Cup final attendance not possible for rescued Thai boys in fragile health - doctors


02:37
4
Eco design advisor Nelson Lebo says half of all New Zealand homes will not be adequately heated this winter - but help is now available.

Are you eligible? Expert encourages Kiwis to take up new government funding for home insulation

5
Koha will be taken to the Kermadec Islands having been nursed back to health.

Man who trafficked more than 3,500 protected turtles into the US charged

00:33
Police and firefighters were called to Henley Lake around 8pm last night after the camper travelled around 20 metres beyond the shore line.

Video: Bizarre half-submerged campervan in Masterton lake draws screams of glee from kids

Five people were evacuated after the camper entered the lake last night.


The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys drugged with anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.


00:09
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.

00:58
Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.

'Extremely traumatic' rescue leaves Thai boys at risk for PTSD, top emergency doctor warns

It's "any number of psychiatric concerns" the boys could encounter.


05:04
1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the l1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the latest from Chiang Rai, Thailand.

Thai cave rescue: A tribute to the human spirit

1 News Correspondent Kimberlee Downs in Chiang Rai says the rescue shows humankind at its best.