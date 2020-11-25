TODAY |

One in four police staff bullied, IPCA report shows

One in four police staff reported they have experienced incidents of abuse, bullying behaviour, or harrassment, according to a survey commissioned by the IPCA.

The figure comes from a staff survey commissioned by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Last year, RNZ spoke to more than 120 sworn and non-sworn police employees about bullying, which launched two formal investigations.

Over 80 percent of those who took part in the survey said police was a great place to work, but a third of them also felt the organisation tolerated workplace bullying or harassment.

Police leadership said the findings were a cause for concern and must be addressed.

Commissioner Andrew Coster said they were already working to improve the organisation's culture.

