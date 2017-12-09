One in critical condition after stabbing incident in Otahuhu

Source:
A person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition following a stabbing in Otahuhu earlier this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS
1NEWS understands that the patient was taken to hospital by police via police car, as the property is so close to Middlemore Hospital it was faster to transport the person themselves rather than wait for an ambulance.
It is believed that the address is a boarding house, home to a large number of people.
Neighbours have described the property to 1NEWS as "a bad house".
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news