One in critical condition after stabbing incident in Otahuhu

A person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition following a stabbing in Otahuhu earlier this morning.

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was attacked on Franklin Road.

Source: 1 NEWS

1NEWS understands that the patient was taken to hospital by police via police car, as the property is so close to Middlemore Hospital it was faster to transport the person themselves rather than wait for an ambulance.

It is believed that the address is a boarding house, home to a large number of people.

Neighbours have described the property to 1NEWS as "a bad house". 

