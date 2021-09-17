One in 10 turned away from Auckland boundary for no proof of Covid test

One in 10 people trying to cross the Auckland border today were turned around because they didn't have proof of a Covid-19 test in the last week.

It's been put down to a lack of awareness about the new requirement which came into force overnight.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said it's "perhaps not unexpected on the first full day", pointing out that a testing site has now been established right next to the southern boundary at Mercer to help.

Transporting NZ chief executive Nick Leggett told 1News, "It's certainly not intentional non-compliance. I think that there's a need for Kiwis, particularly in these Covid times, to be able to get to work and to earn a living.

"I can only assume in these cases that people are not aware of the rules, so it's up to employers to inform their staff," he said.

Police say some of those turned away today had no proof of a test at all, while others had proof that was more than seven days old.

In a statement they said, "Evidence of the test can include a text message, which will be automatically generated when the test is taken, or paper confirmation issued by the testing centres".

The need for the new testing rule has been reinforced when an Auckland truck driver tested positive after travelling between Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty while potentially infectious.

There are a number of locations of interest linked to his movements. including petrol stations, Mount Maunganui's Uppercrust Bakery, and Tuck Shop Cambridge.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said he went to a number of supermarkets in a work capacity, but they are not locations of interest as he only accessed the service entrance.

"We have been advised that be wore a mask and maintained social distancing while he was working," McElnay said.

His travel was permitted, however there are other Aucklanders that continue to abuse their essential worker status.

One student who travelled to Taranaki to attend a tertiary course has now been reported to police by the Western Institute of Technology.

WITT Chief Executive John Snook said, "He travelled back on business travel documents that allowed him to leave Auckland... We checked those documents and he was immediately removed from class and put into self isolation".

He has now returned two negative tests.

Three other students travelled from Auckland to Gisborne last week.

Police say they continue to make inquiries but that all three returned negative Covid tests before travelling.

Three men also escaped Auckland for a snow trip to the Turoa ski field.

Inspector Nigel Allan, the Area Commander for Whanganui Ruapehu said two of the men were 23, while another was 18.

"They have been charged with failing to comply with a directions/restriction/prohibition (Covid 19) and take/obtain/use a document for pecuniary advantage," he said.

Meanwhile, the Auckland couple who police say were caught after escaping to their family holiday home in Wānaka last week still have not been charged.

It's alleged they used their essential worker status to get past the border.

In a statement today, police said, "We can assure our community that police is carrying out a thorough investigation into this matter".