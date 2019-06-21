One in 10 Kiwi workers feel discriminated against, harassed or bullied - Stats NZ

One in 10 workers feel discriminated against, harassed or bullied at work, a Statistics New Zealand survey has found.

Around 300,000 employed people - or 11 per cent of workers - said they had experienced discrimination, harassment or bullying in the past 12 months.

Labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher explained the parameters of the study.

“The discrimination, harassment, or bullying at work could be by anyone – from co-workers or managers to the general public,” he said.

The survey found that women were more likely than men to have experienced this at work.

Women who worked as machinery operators and drivers had the highest rate, 20 per cent.

Workers between the ages of 45-54 years reported the highest rate of discrimination, harassment and bullying of any age group at 14 per cent.

Asian and Māori workers reported the highest rate of discrimination, harassment or bullying of ethnic groups at 13 per cent.